v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.70 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $12.35 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,103,260,660 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,652,196 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

