Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:MTN opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

