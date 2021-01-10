Validity (VAL) Price Tops $0.76

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $14,600.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,208,645 coins and its circulating supply is 4,192,140 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.