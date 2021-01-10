Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $136,904.88 and approximately $82,410.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.