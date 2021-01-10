Veil Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,905.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $20,905.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

