Velas Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $66.76 million and $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

