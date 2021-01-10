Venus Achieves Market Cap of $38.17 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Venus has a total market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00013305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,872.97 or 0.99851371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

