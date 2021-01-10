Venus (XVS) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Venus has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and $11.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00011587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.18 or 0.99958888 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.