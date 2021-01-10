Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $236.12 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $236.12 million and $14.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 49% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00446200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,417,119,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

