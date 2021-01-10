VeriBlock 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,292.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $4,292.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 972,024,761 coins and its circulating supply is 694,035,401 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

