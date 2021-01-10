VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $369,492.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,317.91 or 1.00131531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012437 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044973 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,362,286 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.