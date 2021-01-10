Veritaseum Market Cap Reaches $14.11 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00017756 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $12,392.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 61.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

