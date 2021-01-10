Veros Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Veros has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $213,281.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 135.8% against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

