Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Hits $206,491.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Veros has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $206,491.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002824 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 156.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

