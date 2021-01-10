Vertcoin Trading 28.3% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $343,756.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.55 or 0.03275270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.42 or 0.01464829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00403120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00221756 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.