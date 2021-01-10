Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $627,308.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.60 or 0.03069562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01417195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00553768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00426976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00239146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

