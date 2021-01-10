VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.54 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $46,651.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,148,105 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

