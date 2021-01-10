VestChain Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $18,489.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

