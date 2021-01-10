Viacoin One Day Volume Reaches $428,437.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $428,437.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00440481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,916 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.