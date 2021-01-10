VIBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $330,641.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $330,641.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.26 or 0.04305999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00307508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.