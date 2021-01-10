VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 4% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.65 million and $120,719.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.