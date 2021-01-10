Viberate (VIB) One Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $1.15 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIB is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

