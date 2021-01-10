Vid (VI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,943.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.92 million and $46,943.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,246 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.