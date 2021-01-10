Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.0792 on Top Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $16,646.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,246 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

