VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.46 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $159,559.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.