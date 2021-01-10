VIDT Datalink Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.06 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and $5.06 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

