VIDY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1.26 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.06 or 0.04290797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00306677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.