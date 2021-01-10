VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0010

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $953,843.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

