VIG Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. VIG has a market capitalization of $717,977.75 and approximately $5,625.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.64 or 0.99917573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00373107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00493136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00145699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030166 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,850,908 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

