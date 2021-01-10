VINchain Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $134,234.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

