Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

