Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

