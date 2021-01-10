Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,897,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.