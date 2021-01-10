Voise Price Reaches $0.0004 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 96.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Voise token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voise has a market cap of $208,514.62 and $102.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voise has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise (VOISE) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

