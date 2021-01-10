WABnetwork One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,766.15 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, BitForex and IDEX. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00109073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00634826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00232293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00055123 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

