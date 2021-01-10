Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $7,486.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006542 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,931,681 coins and its circulating supply is 195,552,067 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

