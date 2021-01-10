Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,329.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $9,329.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006251 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,098,634 coins and its circulating supply is 195,719,020 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

