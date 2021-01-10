Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.41 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $27.41 million and $5.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.18 or 0.03264462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

