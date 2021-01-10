Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $26.45 million and $5.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.12 or 0.03247781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

