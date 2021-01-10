Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Watford by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.