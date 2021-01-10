Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $650.03 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Waves has a market capitalization of $650.03 million and $212.89 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00016700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,030,896 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

