Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $6.11

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00015473 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $635.22 million and approximately $152.08 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,026,570 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

