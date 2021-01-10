WAX Market Cap Tops $59.76 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. WAX has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and $669,793.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037040 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,741,829,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,143,424 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.