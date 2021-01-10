WazirX Hits Market Cap of $20.92 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $2.37 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.