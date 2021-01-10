Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 58,111 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.96% of Conduent worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.95 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

