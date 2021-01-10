Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 189,995 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 281.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.48% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $45.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

