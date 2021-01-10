Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 52,082 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

