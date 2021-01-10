Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,186,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

