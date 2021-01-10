Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,598 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.69% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.56 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

