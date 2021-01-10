Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,785 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.35% of Argo Group International worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

